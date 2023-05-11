Fursan Team of Jordan wins Title of the Arab Elite Cup – U 15

The Fursan Team of Jordan has won the title of the 1st edition of the Arab Elite Cup – U 15, which was organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with Delta Co., and with participation of 16 teams from 6 Arab countries.



The Championship is the first football competition of its kind in Dubai which is allocated for age group’s teams from various Arab countries, and it took place at Humaid Al-Tayer Stadium in Al-Nasr Club.



Winners were honored by Mr. Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Dept. in DSC / Mr. Adel Mohammed Shakri, the Board Member of Al-Nasr Football Company.



Fursan Team beat Al-Safa counterpart from Lebanon 4 – 0 in the final match to win the Championship’s Cup & golden medals, while Al-Safa’s players were awarded the silver medals. In conclusion of the awarding ceremony, participating teams were honored & received valuable souvenirs.



The Championship was held with participation of 16 teams from various Arab countries as follows: Al-Nasr, Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Wasl, Hatta, Al-Wahda, Dubai City, Empire & Al-Fursan from the UAE / Al-Safa & Tripoli from Lebanon / Al-Hussein Irbid, Amman & Al-Fursan from Jordan / Al-Tarji Al-Jarjisi from Tunisia / Al-Arabi from Kuwait / Al-Markhiya from Qatar.



This Championship is part of DSC’s strategy to boost the sports levels of promising talents and attract the private sector as fundamental partner to develop sport via organizing of international sports events of eminent impact on the development of juniors’ program & sports tourism in Dubai.



The competitions were held as per rules & regulations, applicable in FIFA and the UAE Football Association. Eight local teams in addition to eight teams from other Arab countries were named to participate in the event.

The Championship was a unique opportunity for promising players to boost technical levels, enrich experiences and compete vs. other Arab players of different skills.

