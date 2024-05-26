Gianni Infantino congratulates Al Ain Club on winning AFC Champions League title, qualifying for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Gianni Infantino, President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association

(FIFA), congratulated Al Ain Club on winning the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League title and qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Al Ain succeeded in achieving its second continental title after 21 years since its first, by defeating Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos 5-1 in the second leg of the final yesterday, Saturday. This secured the title with an aggregate score of 6-3, after losing the first leg 1-2.

Infantino posted a video welcoming the new entrant to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to be hosted by the United States next year.

He congratulated Al Ain Club on qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States and said they would see them there.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 32 teams from various continents, representing the strongest regional clubs, and it will be held in the United States in June 2025.

