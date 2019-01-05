 Guardiola warned by FA after touchline rant - Emirates24|7

Guardiola warned by FA after touchline rant

Referee Anthony Taylor, left, talks to Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. (AP)

Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association over his behaviour after Manchester City manager launched into a touchline rant during the champions' crucial 2-1 victory against Liverpool.

Guardiola threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after a decision from referee Anthony Taylor went against City in the second half on Thursday.

It is the 47-year-old's first warning and the decision was posted on the FA website, which also makes it clear that any manager receiving four such warnings must serve a touchline ban.

City moved to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool thanks to Leroy Sane's second half winner at the Etihad Stadium.

