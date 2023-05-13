Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

After an outstanding first season in England, Erling Haaland of Manchester City received the renowned Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year title, it was revealed Friday.

With 82% of the voting, Haaland, 22, won the award by a record-breaking margin against Arsenal teammates Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, who came in second and third, respectively.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea became the first player to win the Women's Footballer of the Year award twice. The Australian international received twice as many votes as Rachel Daly of Aston Villa, who came in second, and Lauren James of Kerr's club, who came in third.

In both clubs' quests to defend their league crowns, Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively, both attackers have been instrumental.

In a statement, Haaland said, "Winning the Football Writers' Award in my first season playing English football is an honor. "I work hard to be the greatest version of myself every day, so it means a lot to me to be recognized in this way."

