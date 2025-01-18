Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has signed a new long-term deal with the club that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034.

The Norwegian joined City from Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club since.

The striker's previous deal, which reportedly included a release clause, had been due to expire in 2027.

The length of Haaland's deal is the longest in the Premier League, eclipsing the nine-year deal Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea last August.

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," said Haaland, according to BBC.

