2.59 PM Wednesday, 29 January 2025
29 January 2025
Hakim Ziyech’s Move to Al-Nasr Stalls Amid Qatari Offer

Published
By E247

In a swift turn of events, Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech’s transfer to UAE’s Al-Nasr has hit a roadblock after Qatari club Al-Arabi submitted a new offer.

The fresh bid has halted official negotiations between the player and Al-Nasr, despite the deal being on the verge of completion.

Al-Nasr had reached an agreement with Ziyech on Sunday, with his arrival in Dubai scheduled for Monday evening and a medical examination set for Tuesday.

However, Al-Arabi’s late intervention, offering a higher financial package, has complicated Al-Nasr’s efforts to secure the player’s services.

Source: Albayan NewsPaper 

The page was last updated on: 29 January 2025 13:15