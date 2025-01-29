Hakim Ziyech’s Move to Al-Nasr Stalls Amid Qatari Offer

In a swift turn of events, Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech’s transfer to UAE’s Al-Nasr has hit a roadblock after Qatari club Al-Arabi submitted a new offer.

The fresh bid has halted official negotiations between the player and Al-Nasr, despite the deal being on the verge of completion.

Al-Nasr had reached an agreement with Ziyech on Sunday, with his arrival in Dubai scheduled for Monday evening and a medical examination set for Tuesday.

However, Al-Arabi’s late intervention, offering a higher financial package, has complicated Al-Nasr’s efforts to secure the player’s services.

Source: Albayan NewsPaper

