Hakim Ziyech’s Move to Al-Nasr Stalls Amid Qatari Offer

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:43 06:59 12:35 15:40 18:05 19:21
In a swift turn of events, Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech’s transfer to UAE’s Al-Nasr has hit a roadblock after Qatari club Al-Arabi submitted a new offer.
The fresh bid has halted official negotiations between the player and Al-Nasr, despite the deal being on the verge of completion.
Al-Nasr had reached an agreement with Ziyech on Sunday, with his arrival in Dubai scheduled for Monday evening and a medical examination set for Tuesday.
However, Al-Arabi’s late intervention, offering a higher financial package, has complicated Al-Nasr’s efforts to secure the player’s services.
Source: Albayan NewsPaper
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.