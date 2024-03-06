Hamdan bin Mohammed approves designs of new stadiums for Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl Clubs

Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the role of sports in both Dubai and the UAE, and in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to raise Dubai’s profile as a regional and global sporting hub, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and President of Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club, has approved the architectural designs of the new Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club stadium at Al Ruwayyah 3 and the new Al Wasl Club stadium at Al Jaddaf. The stadiums are designed to accommodate over 20,000 spectators each.

The Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium has an avant-garde design featuring a lofty circular roof supported by columns simulating the moon, and an outer space symbolising unity and balance. The stadium also features eco-friendly systems and a design that aligns seamlessly with smart city requirements.

With an innovative ‘city within a city’ design concept, the Al Wasl Club Stadium exemplifies Dubai’s unique urban identity through its integration of open spaces. The design of the stadium is also aligned with sustainability principles and the requirements of smart cities., reflecting a forward-thinking approach in stadium architecture.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his appreciation for the support extended by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for the development of Dubai’s sports sector.

"The construction of the two stadiums embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to advance excellence in Dubai's sports sector. This initiative underscores the strong support Dubai’s sports sector receives from the leadership. The project also reflects the importance of sports in Dubai's community and the government's commitment to raising the community’s participation in sporting activities and upgrading the infrastructure needed to host major sporting events,” added His Highness.

“The project demonstrates the dynamic evolution of Dubai's sporting sector and the emirate’s dedication to enhancing sporting achievements and widening the fan base. It also underscores Dubai's ambition to solidify its position as a leading global sports hub, in line with its future aspirations. Furthermore, the project aims to bolster Dubai's clubs by enhancing their facilities and stadiums, thereby supporting their development strategies and nurturing local talent. The project is also designed to meet the future needs of the two premier clubs, which are among the largest and most esteemed in both the country and the region,” His Highness added.

Fostering wellbeing

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, for approving the designs of the new stadium projects.

"The sports sector is privileged to receive the strong support of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His Highness consistently backs projects that drive the expansion and advancement of the sports sector, attract more participants and facilitate the hosting of major sports events. With this remarkable new project, His Highness has once again demonstrated his commitment to enhancing sports in Dubai and the UAE. This project is set to make a significant contribution to both the sporting community and society at large and play a crucial role in future sports development plans," added Al Tayer.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer announced the setting up of a dedicated team comprising officials of the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Sports Council, Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club, and Al Wasl Club to oversee the stadium project. Their first task is to assign the construction work to a specialised firm committed to ensuring the highest quality standards and completing the project within the agreed timeframe.

