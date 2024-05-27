Hamdan bin Mubarak congratulates Al Wasl on domestic double

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), extended his heartfelt congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Al Wasl Club, as well as to the entire club's family, management, players, and fans on securing the ADNOC Pro League title for the 2023/2024 season.

Additionally, he applauded their recent triumph in the UAE President's Cup, sealing the domestic double for the club.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak commended the exceptional performance of the Al Wasl team throughout the season, emphasising that their achievement of the domestic double was a testament to meticulous planning and effective execution.

He highlighted the team's consistent display of strength and competitiveness from the outset of the competition, both in terms of performance on the field and the results they delivered.

