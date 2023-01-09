Highlights of the last round of the Italian league

By (Reuters

The following are the highlights of the last round of the Italian Football League.

* Juventus wins late again

Massimiliano Allegri's side pulled off a late winner again in their 1-0 victory over Udinese last Saturday, with Juventus now scoring six goals after 85 minutes in their matches this season, their most in the league so far.

Allegri admitted after the match that his team was not at its best in the first half of the match.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game and it was balanced," he told reporters. "We performed better after the break physically as well. We could have scored before we did. In the first half we made mistakes and Udinese was pressing us hard."

And with Juventus winning eight consecutive league matches without conceding a goal, Allegri did not want to mess with his defensive tactics too much.

"If you don't concede goals, at worst you will draw," he added.

* Inter struggles to keep a clean sheet

Inter Milan's hopes of competing for the title took a hit when they drew 2-2 at Monza, continuing to receive away goals.

Inter did not keep a clean sheet in the last 13 away matches in the league, which is the longest consecutive streak for the team since the 1987-1988 season.

"It's really clear that we concede much more goals in our away games than at San Siro," Inter coach Simone Inzaghi told Sky Sports Italia.

* Lazio stumbles again

The season began to turn into a nightmare for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, as the team squandered two goals in the final minutes of the game to draw 2-2 at Empoli.

Last Wednesday, Lazio lost 2-1 to Lecce after it was ahead and has now not won its last three league matches.

"We have a big problem with mental fatigue. If you look at the physical side, the statistics for the first and second halves are almost identical. The difference is the level of focus and commitment," Sarri told Dausen.

