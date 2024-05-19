History maker: City win10 PL titles, record fourth-straight

Manchester City's 3-1 final-day victory over West Ham United courtesy of a first half brace from Phil Foden and a low drilled effort from Rodrigo in the second half sealed the latest success, with City finishing two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Captain Kyle Walker will now lift the trophy at the Etihad in front of a sell-out crowd, with Club legend Paul Dickov and City in the Community participant Michael Crowther given the responsibility of handing the trophy to the England full-back.

It represents City’s tenth top-flight league title – and the sixth time in seven seasons City have won the Premier League, continuing Pep Guardiola’s remarkable record since taking charge of City back in 2016.

This latest Premier League title success is the third trophy City have won during the 2023/24 season, building on the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup victories earlier in the campaign.

City now have an opportunity to become the first side in English football history to win back-to-back Premier League and FA Cup Doubles when the Citizens face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 25 May.

Walker says the unique achievement of winning four Premier League titles in a row is something he will always treasure.

“The last few years have been very special for everyone at Manchester City but to have captained this Club to a fourth straight Premier League title is something I will cherish forever,” he said.

“The Premier League is the benchmark by which everyone is measured. It’s rightly renowned as the hardest and most competitive league in the world so to win four in a row, especially after last season’s Treble success, illustrates what City have collectively managed to achieve.

“There are so many people I would like to thank but I have to start with Pep, the backroom staff, my colleagues in the dressing room and everyone who works so hard across the Club, day in and day out. There is no way City could have won this title without all their incredible work and efforts.

“The support we also get from the Manchester City fans never ceases to amaze me. Week in, week out they are there, whatever the weather, supporting us all the way. Their passion and backing honestly means the world to me and all the players.

“I hope that making history by winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title stands as a fitting way for us to say thank you to all our fantastic supporters.”

In the 38 league matches this season, Guardiola’s history makers won 28 and scored 95 goals, collecting 91 points, with City remaining unbeaten at home throughout the entire campaign, with City last Premier League defeat at the Etihad Stadium having come back in November 2022.

City’s points haul of 91 means City have now finished on 90+ points on four occasions, more than any other side in the Premier League era (Liverpool and Chelsea three, Manchester United two and Arsenal one).

Last season, City became only the fifth club in the history of English football to win three top-flight titles in a row, joining Huddersfield Town (1924-1926), Arsenal (1933-1935), Liverpool (1982-1984) and Manchester United (1999-2001 & 2007-2009).

Success this season means City are now the only men’s team to achieve four successive English league titles, the latest piece of history created by Guardiola and his remarkable side.

This historic achievement now sits alongside the 100 Premier League points City achieved in 2017/18, the Fourmidables campaign of 2018/19 and the incredible Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup Treble of last term in the pantheon of hugely significant City milestones in recent seasons.

Remarkably, Guardiola has now won 17 pieces of silverware since joining City, a haul that includes six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup and two Community Shields.

Defending the title was a collective effort, with all of Guardiola’s squad making key contributions throughout the season – however, there were some notable individual milestones, too.

Erling Haaland finished the season on 27 Premier League goals, meaning the 23-year-old Norwegian has won the Premier League Golden Boot for the second season in a row.

Haaland wins second successive Premier League Golden Boot

Phil Foden was named Premier League Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year after what has been undoubtedly his finest year yet as a professional.

And the importance of Spanish midfielder Rodrigo was reaffirmed when the 27-year-old made it 50 Premier League games unbeaten against West Ham.

Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their congratulations to Pep, his backroom staff and all the players on yet another remarkable achievement for the football club, according to Man City's Website.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.