Injury forces Brazil's Neymar out of Copa America

By Reuters/AFP

Brazil forward Neymar has been ruled out of the Copa America after suffering a serious ankle injury on Wednesday, the country's soccer federation said in a statement.

Neymar limped off in the 17th minute after he appeared to twist his ankle and was carried to the dressing room with his right ankle wrapped in ice.

Photo: AFP

"Neymar was evaluated and underwent scans that confirmed a ligament rupture in the ankle," the statement said.

"Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will not recover in time to participate in the Copa America in Brazil."