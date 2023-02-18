It's a lot of hard work behind the scenes; Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk to Sky Sports: "Let's hope [it's a significant result]. We've had results in the season where we have felt like this is the time to kick on. But this feels a little bit different. Coming away from the big win against Everton, it was important to keep going and find a way to win.

"The red card changed the game a little bit. We could have done better, but there is a reason why we are the only team to win here. I am very proud of the boys, now we must recover in time for Real Madrid in the next game.

"We have had a difficult season, but to come and win here, I'm really proud.

"It feels very good [to be back from injury.] Being healthy is the most important thing in the world. It was a tough six weeks but I'm back, hopefully I will do everything in my power to recover and be ready for the Champions League game, it is very massive for us.

"It's a lot of hard work behind the scenes but I'm happy to be contributing to the team.

"I think this whole season has proven any team can beat any team. We want to find consistency with what we have been doing the last five years. We want to be building consistency as a club.

"Today and in the last game against Everton we showed that. This is a good step and we'll take it. On to the next one."

