2.21 PM Monday, 29 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:01 05:26 12:19 15:41 19:07 20:32
29 May 2023
Advanced
Home

Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in relegation to EFL Championship

Published
By WAM

 Everton evaded relegation to the EFL Championship in England by defeating Bournemouth 1-0 yestrday, Sunday, at the end of the current Premier League season 2022-2023, while Leeds United and Leicester City joined Southampton in relegation to the first division.

The final matchday of the 2022-2023 Premier League season saw Arsenal beat Wolverhampton 5-0, Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-1, Brentford beat Manchester City 1-0, Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1, while Chelsea drew with Newcastle 1-1, Crystal Palace with Nottingham Forest 1-1, and Southampton with Liverpool 4-4.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 29 May 2023 07:23