List of Ballon d'Or winners

Following the announcement of Spain's Rodri as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner on Monday, here is a comprehensive list of all Ballon d'Or recipients since the award's inception in 1956. Notably, from 2010 to 2015, the award merged with FIFA’s World Player of the Year to create the FIFA Ballon d’Or.

1956 - Stanley Matthews (England)

1957 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain)

1958 - Raymond Kopa (France)

1959 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain)

1960 - Luis Suarez (Spain)

1961 - Omar Sivori (Italy)

1962 - Josef Masopust (Czechoslovakia)

1963 - Lev Yashin (Soviet Union)

1964 - Denis Law (Scotland)

1965 - Eusebio (Portugal)

1966 - Bobby Charlton (England)

1967 - Florian Albert (Hungary)

1968 - George Best (Northern Ireland)

1969 - Gianni Rivera (Italy)

1970 - Gerd Mueller (West Germany)

1971 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

1972 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

1973 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

1974 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

1975 - Oleg Blokhin (Soviet Union)

1976 - Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)

1977 - Allan Simonsen (Denmark)

1978 - Kevin Keegan (England)

1979 - Kevin Keegan (England)

1980 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

1981 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1983 - Michel Platini (France)

1984 - Michel Platini (France)

1985 - Michel Platini (France)

1986 - Igor Belanov (Soviet Union)

1987 - Ruud Gullit (Netherlands)

1988 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1989 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1990 - Lothar Matthaus (Germany)

1991 - Jean-Pierre Papin (France)

1992 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1993 - Roberto Baggio (Italy)

1994 - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

1995 - George Weah (Liberia)

1996 - Matthias Sammer (Germany)

1997 - Ronaldo (Brazil)

1998 - Zinedine Zidane (France)

1999 - Rivaldo (Brazil)

2000 - Luis Figo (Portugal)

2001 - Michael Owen (England)

2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil)

2003 - Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic)

2004 - Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)

2005 - Ronaldinho (Brazil)

2006 - Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

2007 - Kaka (Brazil)

2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2009 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2010 - Lionel Messi (Argentina) *

2011 - Lionel Messi (Argentina) *

2012 - Lionel Messi (Argentina) *

2013 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) *

2014 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) *

2015 - Lionel Messi (Argentina) *

2016 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2018 - Luka Modric (Croatia)

2019 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2020 - Award Cancelled (COVID-19 pandemic)

2021 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2022 - Karim Benzema (France)

2023 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2024 - Rodri (Spain)

* The Ballon d'Or was merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year award from 2010 to 2015.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.