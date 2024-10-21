Liverpool defeat Chelsea to reclaim Premier League lead

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea to return to the top of the table

Arne Slot's side started the clash very strongly and Mohamed Salah was able to step up to the penalty spot and emphatically put the hosts ahead against his former team. Nicolas Jackson levelled for the visitors just after the break, but Curtis Jones then responded swiftly to restore his side's advantage.

In another tie, John Stones struck very late again, this time to give City a huge three points against Wolves in a hard-fought clash. Gary O’Neil’s side may be propping up the Premier League but they’re never an easy side to beat, particularly on home soil.

