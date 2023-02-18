By BBC

Liverpool defeats Newcastle and achieves the second victory in a row.

Liverpool become the first team to beat Newcastle in the Premier League since... Liverpool in August.

Newcastle have only lost two Premier League games all season, both against Liverpool.

The Magpies haven't beaten the Reds in a Premier League game since December 2015.

Newcastle's joint club-record 17 league games without defeat is over.

Liverpool are now only six points behind Newcastle in the battle for that fourth Champions League spot.

Newcastle face Manchester United at Wembley next Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, looking for their first trophy since 1969.

In good news, Bruno Guimaraes will be back from the suspension that has just finished now. Newcastle haven't won a game without him all season.

In bad news, star keeper Nick Pope is suspended after his red card today and Martin Dubravka, his back-up, is cup-tied.

That means Loris Karius, who hasn't played a first-team game of football for two years, is set to make his Newcastle debut.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.