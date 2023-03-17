Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League's Quarter Finals

By WAM

Marcus Rashford blasted in the only goal as Manchester United completed a comfortable UEFA Europa League round of 16 victory against Real Betis.

In other clashes, Arsenal beat Sporting CP 1-0; Juventus qualified after defeating Freiburg 2-0; Union SG 1-0 versus Union Berlin; Rome drew 0-0 Real Sociedad to win 2-0 on aggregate; Feyenoord slashed Shakhtar 7-1; and Sevilla cruised to Round of 16 despite losing 0-1 to Fenerbahçe to get it 2-1 on aggregate.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.