By WAM

Since its takeover on 2nd September, 2008, by Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment, Manchester City F.C. have been turning decades of glaring underachievement into a glorious success story that has impressively transformed the entire landscape of English football.

Thanks to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the club's market value now exceeds US$2.2 billion, up from $200 million only 11 years ago, with season ticket sales steadily jumping year after year.

The Citizens have won League Championship / Premier League titles more times than any other club over the past decade, becoming the only English club to secure the Stellar Quartet last season.

Under his current manager, Guardiola, Manchester City won the 2017–18 Premier League title with the highest points total in Premier League history and broke numerous other club and English league records along the way - an impressive tale of resounding success, at the heart of which lies Abu Dhabi! Over the past 11 years, Manchester City won trophies that have never been achieved before throughout their history. They won 12 championships only since their inception in 1880 until 2008. In 11 years only, the club won a total of 13 titles, including four in 2019.

Since Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment took over the Club, its objective has been to create a team on the same level of excellence boasted by Barcelona FC, and therefore started to buy world-class players, and hire best coaches, spending sizeable amounts of money to start over a new leaf in a multi-chapter story of resounding successes.

Under Abu Dhabi's management, the team's stadium has been expanded to accommodate 55,000 spectators. Mark Hughes was sacked as manager in 2009, due to underwhelming results, before Roberto Mancini followed suit in 2013, for the same reason.

Under his current phenomenal Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, the sky is not the limit for the Citizens, who now aim to surpass Barcelona FC to become the world’s best football club over the coming decade.

Manchester City’s Facebook pages has 41 million followers, with its Twitter account boasting nine million followers. Millions of Arabic, English, French, Chinese, and Spanish fans are avidly following the club's multi-language website.

On the road to the top, Manchester City have broken significant records that are too difficult for others to achieve, beating along its path to glory arch-rivals Manchester United, as well as Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.

On the financial level, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, has learned that the Club's financial revenues jumped from $28 million in 2007, to $600 million currently, therefore carving out a niche in the history of football among world's giants, like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.