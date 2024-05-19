Manchester City have added another trophy to its cabinet, crowning itself Premier League champions tonight for the tenth time in its history and the eighth time under the leadership of Abu Dhabi United Development and Investment Group (ADUG) since it acquired ownership of the club in 2008 and subsequently established City Football Group.

Manchester City achieved an unprecedented feat in the Premier League tonight by winning the title four times in a row, from the 2020-2021 season to the 2023-2024 season, a feat no other English club has achieved in the history of the Premier League.

Manchester City raised its trophy count under the City Group umbrella to 23 titles in various local, continental, and world championships, before completing its 16th year next September.

Over the 114 years since its foundation in 1894 to 2008 before its ownership has been transferred to Abu Dhabi, the club had only won 12 titles, namely two Premier League titles, two League Cup titles, four FA Cup titles, three FA Community Shield titles, and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup title.

However, from 2008 to the first half of 2024, it has won 23 titles, including titles it has won for the first time, such as the UEFA Champions League (one title), the FIFA Club World Cup (one title), and the UEFA Super Cup (one title), in addition to winning the Premier League (8 times), the League Cup (6 titles), the FA Cup (3 titles), and the Community Shield (3 titles).

