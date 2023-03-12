Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

By WAM

Manchester City continued its successive victories in the English Premier League, with a 1-0 victory over host Crystal Palace in the 27th round of the competition.

City bolstered its position in second place with this win, which came in the form of a 78-minute penalty converted by Erling Haaland, raising its tally to 61 points, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

In other matches today in the same round, Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 3-1, Chelsea cruised by Leicester City 3-1, Bournemouth upset Liverpool 1-0, Everton overcame Brentford 1-0, and Leeds United tied with Brighton 2-2.

