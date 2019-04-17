Manchester City FC offers free football for children at upcoming event

By Wam

Manchester City FC has announced that it is organising free football for children as part of the City Live! event, screening of the game against Tottenham this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

The event starts at 3 pm on Pitch 12 at Zayed Sports City with the huge top of the Premier League match kicking-off at 3.30 pm.

After the final whistle blows coaches from City will organise games for boys and girls – all they have to do is turn up in football kit on the day.

Ahead of the match, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, paid tribute to the support from Abu Dhabi and across the UAE. "I would like to say hello to all our fans in Abu Dhabi and the UAE who have been a great support for many years now," he sadi.

Captin Kompany added, "We love to travel there as a team and have seen for ourselves the passion the supporters have – especially when they come together for a game that is screened live.