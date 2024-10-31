Manchester United Thrashes Leicester, Tottenham Ousts Man City as League Cup Quarterfinals Set

Manchester United delivered a statement performance in their first match following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, routing Leicester City 5-2 in the English League Cup. United burst into form with four goals in the first 38 minutes, including a pair from Brazil’s Casemiro, who curled a spectacular 30-meter strike into the top corner. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes also found the net early, with Fernandes adding a fifth goal in the second half. Ruud van Nistelrooy, taking temporary charge as interim manager, praised the team’s response and hinted his tenure may be short as United eyes Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim as a potential replacement.

Manchester City, meanwhile, endured a night to forget, bowing out of the competition after a 2-1 loss to Tottenham. City also suffered injuries to Savinho and Manuel Akanji, adding to an already depleted squad. Tottenham, led by early goals from Timo Werner and Pape Sarr, set the pace before Matheus Nunes pulled one back for City in first-half stoppage time.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged City’s challenge with limited player availability, missing key figures such as Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Kyle Walker. Spurs also dealt with injuries, with Micky van de Ven and Werner leaving the game. Tottenham will now face Manchester United in the quarterfinals.

The League Cup's quarterfinal lineup will be entirely Premier League teams for the first time in 14 years. Defending champions Liverpool advanced with a 3-2 victory over Brighton, fueled by Cody Gakpo’s double, setting up a showdown against Southampton. Arsenal will play Crystal Palace, who defeated Aston Villa 2-1 with debutant American goalkeeper Matt Turner. Palace’s quarterfinal reward is a meeting with Arsenal, who triumphed 3-0 over Preston.

