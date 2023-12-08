Mansoor bin Mohammed meets with President of FC Barcelona at DSC headquarters

His Highness: Dubai has emerged as a leading destination for hosting major international sports tournaments and events



Dubai to host the International Boxing Association Ordinary Congress on 9 December, along with other events featuring prominent boxing champions



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today met with Umar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Association (IBA).



During the meeting, held at the DSC headquarters, His Highness commended the efforts of the International Boxing Association in advancing the Olympic sport and organising championships and events that contribute to elevating excellence among athletes.



His Highness extended a warm welcome to the President of the IBA, members of the Executive Office of the IBA, as well as heads and representatives of national federations from various countries across the globe, who have gathered in Dubai for the upcoming International Boxing Association Ordinary Congress on 9 December.



Sheikh Mansoor said that Dubai has emerged as a leading destination for hosting major international sports tournaments and events, spanning various disciplines, with a particular prominence in boxing. He emphasised DSC’s keenness to collaborate with international sports federations and organisers, aiming to unite efforts in advancing the development of sports across the world. The Council is committed to facilitating successful sports events, offering comprehensive support and ensuring they achieve their objectives, Sheikh Mansoor said.



The meeting focused on exploring avenues for collaboration between the Council and the IBA. Discussions also centred around intensifying efforts to foster the development of boxing, with a specific emphasis on ensuring the success of the upcoming IBA Ordinary Congress.

The meeting was held in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.



In his conversation with the President of the IBA, HH Sheikh Mansoor underscored Dubai's world-class infrastructure, affirming the city's preparedness to host a diverse range of sporting events. Sheikh Mansoor further emphasised the enthusiasm within Dubai's community to actively engage in a variety of sports tournaments and participate in diverse sporting events hosted within the city.



Umar Kremlev conveyed his appreciation to HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed and acknowledged the DSC’s efforts in organising the IBA Ordinary Congress. He also emphasised Dubai's capabilities to successfully host and organise key international events.



Dubai successfully hosted the IBA Ordinary Congress in 2018 and the Asia Boxing Championship in 2021, along with various other boxing events and tournaments.



This edition of the Congress, which will commence on 9 December at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, marks the largest gathering in the history of the event, bringing together 300 representatives from 179 member countries. The discussions during the meetings will focus on crucial topics related to future projects and new regulations aimed at advancing the sport of boxing globally.



Additionally, the ‘Global Boxing Congress’ will take place alongside the IBA Ordinary Congress, concentrating on athlete development and discussing optimal ways to support boxers. The ‘Champions Night’ tournament will also be held, featuring elite boxers from various countries, led by the three-time world champion Cuban Lazaro Alvarez and the Russian Olympic champion Albert Batyrgaziev.







