Mansour bin Mohammed honours FIFA President Gianni Infantino

By Wam

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai International Marine Club, today honoured FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his contributions to the development of world football.

The ceremony to honour the FIFA President took place on the sidelines of the 13th edition of the Dubai International Sports Forum, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which was organised by Dubai Sports Council under the theme ‘Football and the Economy’ at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

The event was attended by Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the General Authority for Sports Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, First Vice President of UAE Olympic Committee Humaid bin Mohammed Al Qatami, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council Mattar Al Tayer, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the General Authority for Sports Saeed Abdulghafar, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of Sharjah Sports Council Essa Al Hazami, President of UAE Football Association Marwan Ahmad bin Ghalita, President of Saudi Arabia Football Federation Qusay Al Fawaz, and President of the Organising Committee of the Dubai International Sports Forum Mohammed Al Kamali.

During his keynote speech, the FIFA President discussed the impact of football on society and its contribution to economic development as well as education, health, gender equality, and integrity. He said that due to its popularity worldwide, football can contribute to enhancing tolerance and understanding across the globe.

One of the event’s key sessions discussed the global economic strategy for football. Panelists who spoke at the session included CEO of Liverpool FC Peter Moore, FIFA Stakeholders Committee Member Umberto Gandini, and Head of Facebook Global Sports-Rights Deals and previous CEO OF Eurosport Peter Hutton. A session focused on Club Strategy discussed new formats and revenue opportunities. Panelists who spoke at the session included Deputy Secretary General of FIFA Zvonimir Boban, CEO OF City Group Ferran Soriano, and CEO of Atletico Madrid Miguel Angel Gil.

The Asian Football Barometer session discussed the economics of football clubs and the value of players as well as new opportunities for Asian football clubs. Panelists at this session included President of Saudi Arabia Football Federation Qusay Al Fawaz, Deputy Chairman of the UAE FA Chairman of the Pro League Committee Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, and Head of Club Licensing in AFC Mahajan Vasudevan Nair.

The session focused on Economic Opportunities of Players and Coaches discussed experiences at the World Cup and the value of success. Panelists at this session included current French National Team Manager and former player Didier Deschamps, Chairman of Real Valladolid Ronaldo Nazario de Lima, and Juventus midfielder & World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

The event, which concludes on 3 January, features a number of workshops that will be held at the Al Nasr Sports Club and UAE Football Association.