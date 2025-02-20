Mbappé Hat-Trick Fires Real Madrid Past Man City into Champions League Last 16

Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Manchester City at a raucous Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappé netting a sensational hat-trick to seal a 6-3 aggregate win in their Champions League playoff second leg. The reigning champions advanced to the last 16, where they will face either Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atlético Madrid, pending Friday’s draw, as they continue their pursuit of a record-extending 16th title.

The result marked a historic first for Pep Guardiola, whose team failed to reach the round of 16 for the first time in his illustrious Champions League career.

“It was a perfect night,” Mbappé said post-match. “It’s only logical that Real Madrid advance to the last 16. We are very strong at home, and it’s great to give joy to our fans.”

Unlike the thrilling first leg at the Etihad Stadium, which was packed with goals and individual brilliance, the return fixture was a one-sided affair. City, already trailing 3-2 on aggregate, suffered a further blow before kick-off when star striker Erling Haaland was ruled out due to a knee injury. The visitors struggled from the outset, failing to register a single shot on target in the first half and looking a shadow of the dominant side they once were under Guardiola.

Mbappé opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, capitalizing on a costly defensive error from City captain Rúben Dias before coolly lobbing the ball over an onrushing Ederson. City’s woes deepened minutes later when John Stones was forced off with an injury, forcing an early substitution.

The French superstar doubled Madrid’s lead in the 33rd minute, finishing from close range after Vinícius Jr. set him up with a devastating cutback that left Josko Gvardiol on the ground. He then completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute with a well-placed left-footed strike from the edge of the box, leaving Ederson with no chance.

Despite relentless Madrid pressure, City managed a consolation goal in stoppage time through Nico González, who tapped in after Omar Marmoush’s free kick rattled the crossbar. However, it did little to overshadow Real’s dominant display.

This latest triumph marked the fifth Champions League knockout meeting between the two teams in six seasons and the second consecutive year that Carlo Ancelotti’s side eliminated Guardiola’s men. In each of the last three seasons, the winner of this European rivalry has gone on to lift the trophy—Real in 2022 and 2024, and City in 2023.

Madrid will now turn their attention to the next round, with their sights firmly set on extending their unprecedented Champions League legacy.

