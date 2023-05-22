Messi to lead Argentina national team in friendly with Australia in Beijing -embassy

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in a friendly match against Australia in Beijing," said the Argentine embassy in China today, Monday. The match is scheduled to take place on June 15th.

The Australian Football Federation confirmed in a statement that the two teams will meet again after Argentina's 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16 of the World Cup last year, before Messi and his teammates went on to win the title in Qatar successfully.

Argentina currently tops the FIFA world rankings, while Australia holds the 29th position.

Australia is preparing to return to Qatar to participate in the Asian Cup in early 2024, and it is expected to play another friendly match against England at Wembley in October.

Messi has dispelled doubts about his international retirement after winning the World Cup and scored a goal in the 2-0 victory over Panama, as well as a hat-trick in the resounding 7-0 win against Curaçao in friendly matches amidst a celebratory atmosphere among Argentine fans in March

