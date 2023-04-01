MINA Cup to kick off on Saturday 1st April with Distinctive Participation of 32 Teams

By E247

The MINA Football Cup for Youth, which is hosted in the Emirate of Dubai for the second successive year, kick off Saturday 1st April 2023 with participation of 32 teams, among which are 15 international teams from the various continents of the world; top of these are: the England's Crystal Palace & Southampton, Yokohama of Japan, AYSO United & New York Red Bulls from America, along with academies of the two stars; Robbie Fowler and Lukas Poldolski of Poland.

24 matches take place as part of the various age groups of the Tournament. In U 18 category, Dubai City to play vs. Fowler 1 at 04:55 pm, while Fowler 2 play vs. Alliance counterpart at 06:45 pm.

In U 16 category, the City Team compete vs. AYSO United of America at 04:55 pm / Lee Man vs. Southampton of England at 06:45 pm.

In U 14 category, the AYSO United of America to play vs. Mumbai City of India at 4:45 pm / Fursan Espania vs. Barcelona at 5:30 pm / New York Red Bulls from America vs. the Japanese Team of Yokohama.

In U 12 category, the England's Crystal Palace compete vs. Fursan Espania at 07:45 pm.

The Tournament will continue at the courts of Jebel Ali Golf & Shooting. It is organized by the CBF Performance Co. with the support of Dubai Sports Council, for the second successive year, and with participation of 600 players from the various countries & continents of the world, representing 32 teams of four age groups (from 12 to 18 years old); among which are 15 teams from Europe, Africa, India, Far East & North America.

It according to the draw’s result, the participating teams in each age group have been classified into two groups, each group comprises four teams. Top on the list of participating teams are: Crystal Palace & Southampton of England, Robbie Fowler & Lukas Poldolski of Poland, New York Red Bulls & AYSO United of America, Kerala clubs & Mumbai City of India, Yokohama of Japan and Lee Man of Hong Kong.

The Mina Football Cup has been launched from Dubai and it has become a pioneering Tournament for youth around the world. Top official partners of the Tournament are: Jebel Ali Club & Resort, Umbro, Lacnor, Oasis Water, Medal Clinic, Goal Site, Play Maker and Recast platform, which locates in Dubai & will telecast the Tournament’s matches lively via digital devices in order to enable players’ families from the various countries of the world to watch the matches through their tablets. The event will be filmed through Pixellot Co. via artificial smart cameras which provide precise analysis for players’ performance. Reports on statistics & analysis will be submitted to players & coaches, so that they can observe the progress of their performance exploiting GG 8 analysis.

