Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli Football Club following four-trophy season

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, received Shabab Al Ahli football team at Zabeel Palace in recognition of their outstanding performance during the 2024–2025 sports season, in which they secured four titles.

His Highness congratulated the players, technical and administrative staff, as well as board members on a season crowned with multiple achievements. The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness said that the sports sector is essential to the UAE’s development strategy, contributing to human progress and strengthening the country’s position internationally. He emphasised that the leadership's continued support for the sector reflects a strong belief in sport to nurture role models, instil values, and shape a confident, ambitious generation.

Sheikh Mohammed also reaffirmed the leadership’s support for athletes and clubs to help them excel on the global stage. He stressed that sports clubs should serve as platforms for developing champions, both in term skill and character.

Addressing the players, His Highness commended their determination and team spirit, noting that while reaching first place is a significant achievement, maintaining that position is the greater challenge. His Highness joined members of the team for a commemorative photo, encouraging them to sustain their high performance and expressing confidence in their ability to proudly represent the UAE in the upcoming competitions.

The reception was also attended by Khalifa Saeed bin Sulaiman, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club.

The Dubai-based team clinched 4 titles with a commanding performance throughout the season, including their ninth UAE Pro League championship, UAE President's Cup for the 11th time, the UAE Super Cup, and the UAE-Qatar Super Cup.

