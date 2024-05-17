Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Al Wasl Football Club after winning UAE President's Cup

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, today crowned Al Wasl team as champions of the UAE President's Cup after triumphing over Al Nasr in a decisive 4-0 win at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain city.

The crowning ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA); Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Al Nasr Sports Club, and other officials.

Al Wasl clinched the UAE President's Cup for the third time in its history.

