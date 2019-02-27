Nantes take Sala transfer dispute to FIFA

By AFP

French club Nantes have referred their dispute with Cardiff City over the transfer fee of Emiliano Sala to FIFA, sources close to the Ligue 1 side said Wednesday.

The clubs are wrangling over payment of the fee following the tragic death of Argentinian Sala in an airplane accident in January.

The sources said Nantes referred the matter to world football's governing body after the Welsh side declined to pay an initial six million euros ($6.8 million) of the 17 million euros ($19.4 million) total fee.