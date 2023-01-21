NEW YORK YANKEES PRESIDENT RANDY LEVINE JOINS AC MILAN’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

By Emirates247

AC Milan today announced that Randy Levine, President of the New York Yankees, has joined the Club’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Levine has been the President of the New York Yankees for over 20 years and is recognized globally as one of the most accomplished executives in the sports and entertainment industries. As a steward of one of the world’s most iconic sports teams, Mr. Levine has contributed to the ongoing success of the franchise in terms of on-field performance, commercial partnerships and global opportunities to grow and reinforce the New York Yankees brand.

He was also instrumental in the development of the new Yankee Stadium, completed in 2009, revolutionized the distribution of game coverage through the creation of the YES Network and partnered with the Dallas Cowboys to create Legends Hospitality LLC, a leading company in the development of premium experiences in sports and entertainment.

AC Milan’s Chairman, Paolo Scaroni, commented: “The Club is delighted to welcome Randy Levine to the Board of Directors. Randy is a leading professional in sports and entertainment. His experience and expertise will integrate with ours, contributing to the growth path of the Club and creating opportunities to expand its global appeal. The appointment of Randy will help us develop new synergies at a global level, in line with RedBird’s strategic vision, opening new horizons for the Club and its fans.”

Commenting on the appointment, RedBird Capital Partners Founder and Managing Partner Gerry Cardinale said: “For over two decades, I have been fortunate to have a unique and successful partnership with the New York Yankees and the Steinbrenner Family, including most recently the Yankees’ investment alongside RedBird in AC Milan. I am thrilled to welcome Randy Levine to the Board of AC Milan and look forward to building a global collaboration between the Yankees and AC Milan.”

Following the appointment of Rendy Levine, the new AC Milan’s Board of Directors is now composed of the following members: Paolo Scaroni (AC Milan, Chairman), Giorgio Furlani (AC Milan, Chief Executive Officer), Stefano Cocirio (AC Milan,

Chief Financial Officer), Gerry Cardinale (RedBird, Founder and Managing Partner), Randy Levine (New York Yankees, President), Alec Scheiner (RedBird, Partner), Niraj Shah (RedBird, Principal), Isaac Halyard (RedBird, Vice President), Gordon Singer (Elliott, Equity Partner and Managing Partner).

###

About Randy Levine: Randy Levine was named President of the New York Yankees in January 2000. Under his supervision and guidance, the Yankees constructed the new state-of-the-art Yankee Stadium, completing the facility on time for the beginning of the 2009 season, which culminated in the franchise’s 27th world championship. Levine was a principal founder of the YES Network, which is the most-watched regional sports network in the United States. He was also the lead negotiator in the sale of 80 percent of the network to 21st Century Fox and in 2019 led the negotiation to buy the YES Network from the Disney Company along with partners Amazon, Sinclair Broadcasting, Blackstone, Mubadala and RedBird Capital. In 2020, Levine was named as chairman of the YES Network. In 2008, Levine was instrumental in creating Legends Hospitality, LLC, with the Dallas Cowboys, which currently operates at the Yankees’ and Cowboys’ stadiums, as well as many other world-famous venues, including One World Observatory. In January 2021, he was a leader in the sale of Legends’ majority stake to the private equity group Sixth Street Partners. In 2004, Levine helped organize Yankees-Steiner, a leading sports memorabilia company. Levine has also spearheaded the Yankees’ international brand expansion, including a transformational partnership in 2013 with Manchester City Football Club to acquire Major League Soccer’s 20th expansion team. New York City Football Club (NYCFC) began play in 2015 at Yankee Stadium and has drawn more than two million fans in home attendance through its first five seasons. In 2010, he led a Yankees delegation that visited Tokyo, Beijing and Hong Kong with the 2009 World Series Trophy, marking the first time that the Yankees brought one of their World Series trophies to Asia. In addition, Levine helped develop the joint venture agreement in Japan between the Yankees and Yomiuri Shimbun, which is the parent company of the Yomiuri Giants. He has been at the forefront of bringing a diverse array of entertainment and special events to Yankee Stadium, transforming the venue into a year-round destination for a variety of college football, soccer, hockey, music, boxing and corporate events. Before joining the Yankees, Levine served as New York City’s deputy mayor for economic development, planning and administration. He also served as New York City’s labor commissioner. From 1995 through 1997, he was chief negotiator for Major League Baseball. In 1996, he negotiated the labor agreement that for the first time included revenue sharing, luxury taxes and Interleague play. Prior to that, Levine served as principal associate deputy attorney general and principal deputy attorney general at the United States Department of Justice. He has also served as a special delegate

to the United States Department of Labor and was vice chair and a board member for the Hudson River Park. Levine currently serves on the board of the Taylor Hooton Foundation and Hofstra University, and has served on the boards of the ASPCA, George Washington University and the Yogi Berra Museum. Levine has served on the board of directors of the New Jersey Nets and New Jersey Devils and is a member of the board of directors of the YES Network, Legends Hospitality, LLC, and NYCFC. He is also an officer of Yankee Global Enterprises, LLC. Additionally, Levine has served or serves on the international, labor policy, diversity and legislative committees of Major League Baseball. Levine has been a partner in the New York law firm of Proskauer Rose Goetz & Mendelson, was counsel at the law firm of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and is currently counsel at the law firm of Jackson Lewis P.C. Mr. Levine received a Bachelor of Arts degree from George Washington University and a J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law in 1980.

