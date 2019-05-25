Neymar to arrive early in Brazil for Copa America

By AFP

Star striker Neymar will join Brazil's Copa America squad for training Saturday, three days ahead of schedule, an official said Friday.

"He will arrive tomorrow between 11:00 am and noon," (1400 GMT and 1500 GMT) Brazil football federation press officer Vinicius Rodrigues told reporters at the Granja Comary complex in Teresopolis near Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, had been expected to arrive on May 28, six days after Brazil began preparations for the tournament. No explanation was provided for the change.

Reporters were tipped off to Neymar's early arrival after he failed to show up to a PSG training session open to the media.

His team-mates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who are also part of the Brazilian squad, were there.

When asked if Neymar had been released from training, coach Thomas Tuchel said "not by me."

Neymar had been sidelined for PSG's last two games of the domestic season and the French Champions Trophy after being handed a three-match suspension for lashing out at a spectator following PSG's shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final earlier this month.

His early arrival was welcomed by his Copa America team-mates.

"Neymar is our best player, it's good that he is here, he brings us his experience," said Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Everton winger Richarlison said "we can do better training" with Neymar.

Eight-time winners Brazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which start on June 14.