Nunez seizes chance to earn Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez took full advantage of a rare start with the winner in his side's 1-0 victory at RB Leipzig as their 100% start in the Champions League continued on Wednesday.

With Diogo Jota ruled out because of injury, Uruguayan Nunez got his chance and delivered in the 27th minute by poking home Mohamed Salah's header.

It proved enough to secure Liverpool's sixth away win out of six in all competitions this season and maintain an excellent start to new manager Arne Slot's reign.

Liverpool are second in the 36-team league phase with nine points, behind only Aston Villa on goal difference.

Leipzig twice had goals disallowed and wasted several other promising moments as their wait for a first point goes on.

