Paris Saint-Germain Clinch Historic First UEFA Champions League Title with 5-0 Victory Over Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in stunning fashion on Saturday, defeating Italy’s Inter Milan 5-0 in the final held at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi, a former Inter defender, opened the scoring in the 13th minute. French midfielder Désiré Doué added two goals in the 20th and 63rd minutes, while Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted in the 73rd. Substitute Senny Mayulu sealed the emphatic win with a goal in the 87th minute.

This victory marks redemption for PSG, who had lost their first final five years ago in Lisbon against Bayern Munich. The French club now becomes only the second team from France to win Europe’s most prestigious club competition, following Olympique de Marseille’s triumph in 1993—also in Munich—against Inter’s city rivals AC Milan.

