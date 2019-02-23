Piatek keeps AC Milan's Champions League ambitions on track

By AFP

Krzysztof Piatek continued his goal-scoring spree in a 3-0 win for his new club AC Milan over lowly Empoli on Friday to keep their Champions League ambitions firmly on track.

The 23-year-old Polish striker joined Milan from Genoa last month and has now scored seven goals in six matches, including a double in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Lucas Paqueta had a goal disallowed and Samu Castillejo forced two saves in the first half at the San Siro before Piatek broke through after 49 minutes.

Franck Kessie added a second two minutes later with Spaniard Samuel Castillejo, who played a role in the first two goals, heading in the third on on 67 minutes.

AC Milan consolidated fourth position and pulled within a point of city rivals Inter Milan, in third, who travel to Fiorentina on Sunday.

Gennaro Gattuso's side claimed a third consecutive league win for the first time this season, scoring three goals in each game, to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games.

Piatek has now scored 18 goals from 25 games this season, one fewer than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

AS Roma in fifth will look to keep pace with Milan on Saturday against struggling Frosinone.

Champions Juventus, who have a 13-point lead at the top of the table, are looking for a boost at struggling Bologna after their Champions League last 16, first leg defeat at Atletico Madrid during the week.

Napoli, in second, play at 12th-place Parma.