PSV scrape past Basel with two late goals

By AFP

PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen struck in injury time to earn the former European Cup winners a last gasp 3-2 win over Basel in Tuesday's Champions League second qualifying round first leg.

Basel were on their way to an important away win after goals from Albian Ajeti and Alderete Fernandez.

PSV's new Portuguese winger Bruma had given the Dutch giants a 14th minute lead but with a minute of normal time remaining it looked to be Basel's night.

But then late substitute Sam Lammers put them back in business with an 89th minute equaliser before Malen grabbed an unlikely decider in the second minute of injury time.

In other ties Tuesday Dinamo Zagreb put one foot in the next round with a 2-0 win at Georgians Saburtalo and Copenhagen beat Welsh outfit The New Saints by the same margin.

Olympiakos and Viktoria Plzen ended goalless while APOEL go into their second leg against Sutjeska Niksic with a 1-0 away win.