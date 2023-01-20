Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

By WAM

Racing Club defeated Boca Juniors 2-1 to win the Argentine Super Cup on Friday at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, after coming from behind. Gonzalo Piovi converted the winning penalty in the 98th minute.

In the 17th minute, Facundo Roncaglia gave Boca, the defending champions of the Argentine league, the lead. However, Racing's Johan Carbonero drew even three minutes later, and the score remained level well into stoppage time.

It's the first time the Argentine Super Cup was played outside Argentina. Boca Juniors was crowned league champion in October while Racing Club won the Champions Cup in November.

The Argentine Football Association and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) signed a four-year partnership in June 2022 to have a series of football events between both countries.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.