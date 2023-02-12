Real Madrid win FIFA Club World Cup

By WAM

Real Madrid produced an exhilarating display to defeat Al Hilal 5-3 and lift a record-extending fifth FIFA Club World Cup. Vinicius Junior got two goals and an assist in the final, with Federico Valverde also bagging a brace.

Vinicius, who broke the deadlock in the second semi-final, did so again in the decider. Karim Benzema played a one-two with Luka Modric, before threading a first-time pass through to Vinicius, who slotted it home. Valverde, also in target against Al Ahly, then doubled the lead, only for Moussa Marega to seal a wonderful team move and half the deficit.

Madrid really turned it on upon the restart. An exquisite, outside-of-the-boot cross from Vinicius – one he told FIFA+ during Qatar 2022 he learnt from studying Modric – gifted Benzema a tap-in that amplified their advantage, before Valverde made it 4-1.

Luciano Vietto dinked it over Andriy Lunin to reduce the deficit, which was swiftly restored when Vinicius curled home from inside the box. Still, however, Al Hilal refused to throw in the towel, with Vietto's third goal of the tournament pulling them within two.

Marega then volleyed wide when he had to the goal at his mercy as Al Hilal sought to set up a grandstand finale, but that was to prove the Saudis' final chance as Real saw out a memorable victory.

In the meantime, Flamengo triumphed in a third-place play-off thriller. Gabigol and Pedro bagged braces in 4-2 victory over Egypt's Al Ahly.

