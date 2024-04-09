Real Madrid World opens at Dubai Parks and Resorts

The highly anticipated Real Madrid World in Dubai Parks and Resorts is now open. As Eid Al Fitr celebrations prepare to kick off, football fans and thrillseekers have an alternative day out in the emirate.



It is the world's first Real Madrid-themed amusement park and it's spread across three zones: Champions Avenue, Celebration Plaza and Stars Avenue. It also offers more than 40 themed rides, attractions and experiences, including the region’s first wooden rollercoaster, the world's tallest amusement ride, a Real Madrid trophies arena, restaurants and retail stores, where visitors can snap up personalised merchandise.



The park, which was created in partnership with the club, aims to bring fans closer to its players and history thanks to experiences such as the White Hearts walkthrough. It takes visitors through the past, present and future of the club with interactive experiences. Additionally, Real Madrid Foundation Academy UAE hopes to train future generations of players.



The Bernabea experience goes behind the scenes in the players' dressing room and takes fans to the centre spot of the stadium's famed pitch. It also reveals the secret sanctuary that is home to the 14 European Cups – plus the 11 Basketball European Cups – deep within the stadium itself.



For those eager to finesse their game or penalties, La Fabrica training pitch allows guests of all ages to enjoy a kickabout. There are smaller balls for young visitors.



Hala Madrid is a wooden rollercoaster whisking visitors through the emotional highs and lows of Real Madrid's European Cup journey. Nearby is the Stars Flyer, a 140-metre-tall ride, making it the highest in the world, while The Wave – La Ola is a family ride that embraces the passion of loyal fans at the stadium.



Factory of Dreams, meanwhile, is a virtual simulator that promises to take guests on a “journey full of surprises”, while the Hands Up! drop tower will raise guests to giddy heights, before plunging them back to earth. Themed for the Victory Cup, this allows visitors to help raise the trophy together with the team.



True fans can head to the training camps and programmes, where anyone aged six and above can learn new skills and the art of teamwork. A warm-up session is followed by basic trick shots and finished with a short team game, where players can show off their skills.



The park also offers 15 daily shows, from interactive freestyle football to cast-led performances.



Real Madrid merchandise on sale includes club shirts that can be personalised, while the park is scattered with numerous restaurants and food carts, with many offering dishes with a Spanish twist.



Fernando Eiroa, chief executive at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “The park celebrates the world’s love for sports and theme parks, presenting an adventure that has never been done or seen before. Real Madrid World will showcase the winning spirit of Real Madrid, embodying the deep passion that brings the club to life.”



Sunday to Thursday, noon to 9pm; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10pm. Day passes cost Dh295 and are available at www.dubaiparksandresorts.com or the entrance

