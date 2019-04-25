Rooney fires D.C. United to top as Crew downed

By AFP

Wayne Rooney fired DC United to the top of Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday, scoring the game's only goal in a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew.

Former Manchester United and England star Rooney curled home a low free-kick in the 27th minute to give United all three points and their first win in Columbus since 2007.

The victory leaves United three points clear of second-placed Montreal Impact at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with 17 points from nine games.

Montreal kept pace with United after a 3-0 away win against the New England Revolution.

Shamit Shome opened the scoring for Montreal in the 79th minute, tapping home a close-range effort after a horrendous blunder by Revs goalkeeper Cody Cropper, who spilled what should have been a straightforward save.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel added a late brace for Montreal, with goals in the 85th and 90th minutes.

Elsewhere Wednesday, Argentinian striker Valentin Castellanos scored in the ninth minute to hand New York City FC a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire at Yankee Stadium.

The 20-year-old from Mendoza slid home a perfect low pass from Brazilian forward Heber to give City all three points to move them into seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.