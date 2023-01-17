Saudi Arabia to host Italian Super Cup between Inter Milan and AC Milan tomorrow

By Emirates247

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, will host tomorrow at 10:00pm (local time) The Italian Super Cup match between league champions AC Milan and cup winners Inter Milan, at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium, brought by Ministry of Sport as part of the sporting events in Diriyah’s 2nd Season.

The long-awaited tournament for football fans in Saudi Arabia and the world will enjoy a thrilling match between two Milan’s giants, Inter, the current Coppa Italia holders and AC Milan, for the Italian Super Cup. Both clubs will go head-to-head in an epic derby showdown.

Previously, Saudi Arabia hosted the Italian Super Cup in 2018 and 2019, where the first edition was held in Jeddah between Juventus and Milan, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, while the second edition was held at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, between Juventus and Lazio.

The Kingdom’s hosting of this major event comes as part of international sporting tournaments and events taking place in the 2022 Diriyah Season which are brought by Ministry of Sport, with aim to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and as one of the “Quality of Life” Program’s initiatives, by hosting the most spectacular and largest international sporting events, to ensure a great experience for the visitors of Diriyah Season through amazing activities.

