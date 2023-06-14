Saudi Arabian and Mauritanian Football Federations agree to collaborate on football development

The Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF) and the Mauritanian Football Federation (FFRIM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster their existing relationship.

The agreement between FFRIM and SAFF will focus on coach education, support for football infrastructure development, training of referees, including for VAR technology, as well as the organization of friendly matches, notably for women’s football.

Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF) said: “We are delighted to work closer with the Mauritanian Football Federation, especially after the exemplary work they have done the last few years under the leadership and good governance of President Yahya, as evidenced by the back-to-back qualifications of their national teams to major continental competitions, as well as the quality of infrastructure they have established in their country”.

Ahmed Yahya, President of the Mauritanian Football Federation (FFRIM), added: “We have experienced first-hand the knowhow of our Saudi colleagues not only in football development but also in hosting football competitions, as we just took part in the Beach Soccer Arab Cup and the Futsal Championships held in the Kingdom. We look forward to increasing our football exchanges with Saudi Arabia for the benefit of our youngsters.”

Both federations strive not only to improve their men’s national teams FIFA Ranking (respectively 105 for Mauritania and 54 for Saudi Arabia), but also offer more opportunities for their youth teams to play against each other.

