Sharjah Ruler receives Asian champions, grants team AED20 mn reward

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, emphasised the importance of continuous effort and dedicated work to achieve sporting accomplishments on international platforms—achievements that ultimately reflect on the nation.

His Highness also stressed the need to educate young players, promote sportsmanship, and foster cooperation across all segments of the football community—from players to administrative and technical staff, as well as the fans—so that matches are held in a way that pleases everyone.

This came during His Highness’s reception, on Tuesday, at Al Badi’ Palace for the Sharjah Football Club’s team, following their victory in the AFC Champions League 2, after defeating Singapore’s Lion City Sailors 2–1.

His Highness directed that the team of Sharjah Football Club be awarded AED 20 million in recognition of their historic achievement—winning the AFC Champions League 2 title for the first time in the club’s history and the history of the UAE.

His Highness congratulated the players of the team, along with the administrative and technical staff, on winning the club’s first Asian title—an accomplishment that marks a historic moment for the club and for Emirati football. His Highness said, “We congratulate the officials of the UAE, the Emirati people, and all residents in the country on this victory that came after years of anticipation. We hope this joy continues with upcoming wins by the UAE national team.”

His Highness stressed the importance of building a strong national team by ensuring player synergy through intensified group training. “When playing for the national team, your loyalty should be to the country, not to your club,” His Highness told the players. “You are now carrying the flag of the UAE, so you must give your best and put aside local league rivalries.”

His Highness praised the choice of Coach Cosmin to lead the national team, noting that in the past, coaches were often unfamiliar with the players’ skill levels. Now, with Cosmin’s presence, the responsibility falls on the players to prove their worth, commitment, and love for the national team. His Highness encouraged the players to make a personal vow to themselves and to God to give their utmost for the national team. He also wished Sharjah FC success in choosing a new coach who could contribute as Cosmin did—pointing out that Cosmin loved the team so deeply he overlooked his own illness. His Highness prayed for his health and success in his mission with the national team.

His Highness also highlighted his personal interest in football, especially when it comes to the national team. He recalled the team’s matches before qualifying for the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy, saying he used to follow the team’s progress and results daily. “This comes from our love for our country and our children who play for it,” His Highness said.

In conclusion, His Highness stated that club managements must focus on educating players, enhancing their sense of responsibility, and avoiding interference in referees’ decisions during matches. A single careless mistake by a player could cost the team victory and render all efforts in vain. His Highness stressed the importance of collective cooperation to ensure that matches reflect good sportsmanship and fair competition.

His Highness graciously shook hands with the team’s officials, players, and both administrative and technical staff, and took commemorative photos with the team in a joyous atmosphere shared by all present.

For their part, the administrative and technical staff and players of Sharjah Football Club expressed their heartfelt gratitude to His Highness for his generous reward and unwavering support, which played a key role in the club’s rise to the Asian podium. They appreciated his reception and continuous encouragement, affirming their commitment to His Highness’s noble guidance and fatherly advice to represent the UAE with honour on international stages and to continue winning titles.

Sharjah FC’s first team claimed the AFC Champions League 2 title for the first time in the club’s history after defeating Lion City Sailors in the final held last Sunday at Bishan Stadium in Singapore. The match was a heroic football epic, with Sharjah’s players delivering their finest performance, scoring the winning goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; and a number of senior sports officials.

