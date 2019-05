By Wam

Sharjah has won its first UAE football league title (Arabian Gulf League) in 23 years after beating Al Wahda 3-2 at Sharjah Stadium tonight.

The last time Sharjah won the league was in 1995-1996, and it was their fifth.

Sharjah’s Igor Corondao (30’, 57’) and Welliton Suarez (46’), and Al Wahda’s Leonardo da Silva (40’) and Sebastian Tagliabue (76’) scored the goals.