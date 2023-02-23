Soccer-Group draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup

By Reuters

Following the final qualifying playoffs, here is the draw for the Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20:

GROUP A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

GROUP B

Australia

Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

GROUP C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

GROUP D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

GROUP E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

GROUP F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

GROUP G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

GROUP H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.