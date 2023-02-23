Soccer-Group draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup
Following the final qualifying playoffs, here is the draw for the Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20:
- GROUP A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
- GROUP B
Australia
Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
- GROUP C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
- GROUP D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
- GROUP E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
- GROUP F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
- GROUP G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
- GROUP H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)
