Spurs Survive Late City Surge to Claim Dramatic Carabao Cup Victory

Tottenham Hotspur stormed ahead in their Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City, establishing a 2-0 lead within 25 minutes to the astonishment of the home crowd—especially as Timo Werner opened the scoring. But the script wasn’t so simple, and City quickly mounted a comeback. Matheus Nunes pulled one back before halftime, sparking an intense second half where Spurs created a series of clear-cut chances but failed to capitalize.

With just seven minutes left, substitute Richarlison missed a golden opportunity from close range, raising anticipation that City might stage a late equalizer. Their chance came soon after when Nico O’Reilly, City’s 19-year-old talent, directed a goalbound shot toward the net, only for Yves Bissouma to produce a stunning goal-line clearance.

Spurs fans endured a tense finish, anxiously awaiting the final whistle as Ange Postecoglou’s team battled against mounting pressure from City. Relief swept through the stadium as the six minutes of stoppage time expired, and the players celebrated with the crowd. Dejan Kulusevski, who delivered an outstanding performance, was honored with an ABBA anthem, energizing fans and signaling hope for a successful campaign.

Despite missing the chance to extend their lead, Spurs weathered the storm, showcasing resilience and fortifying their self-belief. It was a vital win after a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace just days earlier, offering renewed optimism as they continue their hunt for silverware this season.

Reflecting on the outcome, Pep Guardiola remarked, “It was like the FA Cup final against Manchester United last season. I don’t like to lose, but this competition is a bit different.”

