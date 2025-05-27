Successful Conclusion for Dubai Sports Council Football Talents Development Program in Dubai Clubs

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has successfully concluded the Program of the “Football Talents Development Centers in Dubai Clubs” for the age groups from 12 to 17 years old, which was launched by the Council as part of its endeavors to attract, scout & develop sports talents and according to Dubai Government’s policy to support talents in various fields.



The Program witnessed remarkable participation of 100 promising players, who were nominated out of elite of talents from Dubai clubs. Nominated players were subject to several technical & physical tryouts, held under supervision of football academies’ technical supervisors, including coaches, assistant coaches & experts from the Sportify & Talents Academies. The tryouts were also arranged under administrative supervision of academies managers & teams administrators.



Players were classified into three training centers as per age categories as follows: players in the age category from 12 to 13 years old were trained at the Talents Development Center of Al-Wasl Club, while players from 14 to 15 years old received trainings at Shabab Al-Ahli Club Center and players from 16 to 17 years old were trained at Al-Nasr Club Center.



It is worth-mentioning that DSC has launched the Program of the Football Talent Development Centers in Dubai Clubs for basketball, handball & volleyball sports in collaboration with technical bodies of the respective sports federations and in partnership with Dubai Clubs; these are: Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl & Hatta.



The Program targets to attract the best talents in different team & individual sports games and to attract them into specialized training centers, which are managed under supervision of technical staff of top competence. Full support, development programs besides opportunities for competitions and gaining of distinctive experiences were all provided at the training centers.



The program also aims to develop the technical, healthy, nutritional, and academic aspects of the players, and to provide an ideal environment for boosting talents in a modern scientific way, in addition to preparing a profile for each talent & participating in international competitions. Comprehensive technical reports are prepared by the end of each season, as part of strategic policy to promote distinguished players of different age groups, leading to the formation of qualified national teams to attain international achievements. The Program enhances the competences of local coaches & assistant coaches of first teams.



Further tryouts are decided to be held during the next sports season to supply centers with the best talents. Gatherings & camps will also be organized including matches, intensive trainings and theoretical & practical awareness lectures, in addition to physical tryouts to be held under supervision of technical coaches of academies and in collaboration with partners from the public & private sectors.

