The most prominent of them is Ronaldo.. the list of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr stars to face Paris

By Emirates247

The past few hours witnessed the announcement of the match list of the stars of the Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr, to play the Paris Saint-Germain match in the final of the Riyadh Season Cup.

The Al-Hilal Stars and Al-Nassr match will be held against Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Riyadh Season Cup, next Thursday, at exactly nine o’clock in the evening, Emirates time.

The list of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr stars for the Paris Saint-Germain match witnessed the presence of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Al-Nasr player, at the top of the list, which included 22 players, who are:

Muhammad Al-Owais, Amin Bukhari, Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdul-Ilah Al-Omari, Ali Lagami, Saud Abdul-Hamid, Jang Hyun-soo, Abdullah Mado, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Khalifa Al-Dosari, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Luis Gustavo, Abdullah Al-Khaibri, Abdullah Atif, Muhammad Kanoo, Salem Al-Dosari, Sami Al-Naji, Matheus Pereira, Talisca, Betty Martinez, Andre Carrillo, Moussa Marega

It is noteworthy that it was decided earlier that Ronaldo would carry the armband of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr stars in the Paris Saint-Germain match.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.