Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Heroics Push Liverpool to Brink of Glory as Leicester Crash Out

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to deliver a dramatic late winner that edged Liverpool to within touching distance of the Premier League title and confirmed Leicester City’s relegation.

The 26-year-old, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain amid strong links to Real Madrid, marked his return from injury in spectacular fashion. With 14 minutes left at King Power Stadium, Alexander-Arnold fired home a precise left-footed strike after Liverpool had been repeatedly denied by the woodwork during a frantic scramble in the Leicester box.

The full-back’s emotional celebration — tearing off his shirt and hanging it from the corner flag — captured the passion of Liverpool’s traveling fans, with whom he shared an unforgettable moment. Whether it proves a farewell gesture remains to be seen.

Arne Slot’s men are now poised to secure the title at Anfield against Tottenham next Sunday, though celebrations could come even earlier if Arsenal falter against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Liverpool dominated much of the contest without ever fully hitting top gear. Mohamed Salah struck both posts inside the opening minutes, and Diogo Jota also saw an effort rattle the frame of the goal, while Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi clipped the post in a rare threat for the hosts.

For Leicester, the night only deepened a season of misery. Their failure to score marked a historic low — a record ninth consecutive home Premier League match without a goal — sealing a return to the Championship. Fans’ frustration boiled over before kickoff as a plane flew overhead trailing a banner demanding the board’s resignation.

Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who replaced Steve Cooper mid-season, has overseen just eight points from 20 games, and his future now hangs in the balance as Leicester prepare for another turbulent summer.

Liverpool, by contrast, showed the mark of true champions — winning ugly when needed, and now standing just one victory away from reclaiming their Premier League crown.

