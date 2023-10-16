UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

UAE Beach Soccer Team defeated Mexico 5-4 on Sunday in the final round in Spain. The win earned the UAE the runner-up title, finishing second in the tournament with four points. Brazil won the title by defeating Spain 7-6.

The UAE's goals were scored by Mohammed Al Jassmi, goalkeeper Hamid Jamal, Walid Mohammadi, Ahmed Bushr, and Walid Bushr. Spain finished third with three points, followed by Mexico in fourth place with no points.

The UAE national team will continue training in Spain on Monday, with the camp scheduled to end on October 19.

